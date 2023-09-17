Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD is being touted as one of the biggest movies of 2023 with a power-packed star cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan. Nag Ashwin’s big-budget movie is already making the hype as it’s scheduled to release in January 2024. The makers are maintaining utmost privacy to prevent any sort of leak so that the tension over the final product remains among the fans. However, despite such attempts, an alleged leaked photo of Prabhas had surfaced online nearly 10 days ago and it seems the team has traced the source.

The photo was reportedly leaked from a VFX company and now the makers have filed a legal case against the VFX company demanding huge compensation for the leak. Though the VFX company has reportedly dismissed the person behind the leakage, the legal case is yet to be sorted.

A columnist and author named Manobala Vijaybalan, who is a well-known name on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the news on his social media handle. The trade analyst wrote, “Legal case filed against VFX company by #Kalki2898AD team for Prabhas’ photo leakage. The #ProjectK makers are demanding huge compensation.”

Have a look:

BREAKING: Legal case filed against VFX company by #Kalki2898AD team for Prabhas' photo leakage. The #ProjectK makers are demanding huge compensation. pic.twitter.com/XGHHDZ3CeT — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 16, 2023

Following this news, netizens started commenting on the same as some of them thought that it is only for publicity. One user said, “This is simply publicity stunts .. cheap and old publicity tricks,” while another wrote, “Fan edits of Project K >>> these pics .. producers should pay to fans for promoting this film with brilliant fan made posters”. A third comment read, “What VFX company will get by leaking? Anything happened between them which led to leakage of pic? #Nagashwin Garu what happened?”

Check out the tweets:

This is simply publicity stunts .. cheap and old publicity tricks — NoName-JustIndian (@JustTrueIndian) September 16, 2023

Fan edits of Project K >>> these pics .. producers should pay to fans for promoting this film with brilliant fan made posters — Ved Sagar – 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑤𝑎𝑙𝑘𝑚𝑎𝑛 𝑔𝑢𝑦 (@walkman_guy) September 16, 2023

What VFX company will get by leaking? Anything happened between them which led to leakage of pic? #Nagashwin Garu what happened? @swapna — Malakpet Diaries – Stay Safe & Wear Mask (@MalakpetD) September 16, 2023

This doesn’t make sense. How did the leaked picture affect the Production house financially if they are seeking huge compensation?? — Sri Harsha (@X___PB) September 16, 2023

The movie publicity and hype gone considerably down.. Just to keep traction — Murali (@krishhmurali) September 16, 2023

Another netizen commented, “This doesn’t make sense. How did the leaked picture affect the Production house financially if they are seeking huge compensation??” One fan said, “The movie publicity and hype gone considerably down.. Just to keep traction”.

Meanwhile, Prabhas fans are highly excited as they are waiting for both Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD with bated breath. However, Salaar makers are yet to announce the new release date since it got postponed.

