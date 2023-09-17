Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is doing wonders at the Indian box office in its second week, with another huge day on the cards. Also starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and others, the film witnessed a massive jump yesterday and today, i.e. on day 10, the advance booking report suggests a blockbuster Sunday. Keep reading to know more!
Directed by Atlee, the action entertainer opened to favourable reviews and word-of-mouth upon its release and has been on a record-breaking spree. It isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Already, the biggie has emerged as the fastest Bollywood film to cross the 400 crore mark and with today’s collection, it’ll become the fastest Hindi film to achieve the same feat.
Speaking about the advance booking of day 11, Jawan has amassed a humongous 13 crores gross all across the country (all languages & excluding blocked seats). This comprises ticket sales of over 4.75 lakh, which is simply superb. Compared to yesterday’s 10 crores, it’s a big jump, and over-the-counter ticket sales will give another major boost to the film.
Yes, Jawan will face a Sunday curse with night shows slowing down, but there is nothing to worry about as the film is set to record strong occupancy in afternoon and evening shows. As of now, a day of 35 crores looks certain.
Meanwhile, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer’s Hindi version has earned 366.08 crores net at the Indian box office in 9 days. Speaking of all languages, the film stands at 410.43 crores.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
