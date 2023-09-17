Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is doing wonders at the Indian box office in its second week, with another huge day on the cards. Also starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and others, the film witnessed a massive jump yesterday and today, i.e. on day 10, the advance booking report suggests a blockbuster Sunday. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Atlee, the action entertainer opened to favourable reviews and word-of-mouth upon its release and has been on a record-breaking spree. It isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Already, the biggie has emerged as the fastest Bollywood film to cross the 400 crore mark and with today’s collection, it’ll become the fastest Hindi film to achieve the same feat.

Speaking about the advance booking of day 11, Jawan has amassed a humongous 13 crores gross all across the country (all languages & excluding blocked seats). This comprises ticket sales of over 4.75 lakh, which is simply superb. Compared to yesterday’s 10 crores, it’s a big jump, and over-the-counter ticket sales will give another major boost to the film.