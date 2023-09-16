Earlier this year, Pathaan had done the unthinkable when it entered the 400 crore club in the quickest possible time. It took mere 11 day to achieve this feat and at that time it seemed like this record would be unassailable. After all, the film was aided by this huge Republic Day holiday falling on the second day of release and that resulted in 70.50 crores coming in.

Well, now Shah Rukh Khan has broken his own record, what with his Jawan achieving this feat in even lesser time. Released last Thursday (September 7), the film has taken just 9 days to cross the 400 crore mark. Of course, this has also been aided by collections from South which are just marvelous at 45 crores*. However, the Hindi version by itself is huge as well at 368 crores*, something that has resulted in the overall score standing at 413 crores*.

Of course, the standalone Hindi version too will reach there by tomorrow but collectively speaking, Jawan has been on this simply unstoppable journey with 2 more days of the weekend promising at least 50 crores more been added to its total. That would further increase its pace over Pathaan and hence it’s a given that the film will also earn the fastest 500 crore cub entry.

These are just amazing times for the industry as very recently Gadar 2 also crossed the 400 crore mark. The Sunny Deol starrer was released only in Hindi and ended up entering the 400 crore club in just 12 days!

Days taken to enter 400 Crore Club

Jawan (all languages) – 9 days

Pathaan (all languages) – 11 days

Gadar 2 – 12 days

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

