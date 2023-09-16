Ayushmann Khurrana has finally tasted a well-deserved comeback at the Indian box office. Yes, his latest release Dream Girl 2 has raked in wonders and has entered the 100 crore club. The film has emerged as a big commercial success and has also helped the actor jump in Star Ranking, surpassing KGF star Yash.

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s last 100 crore net film was Bala, which was released in 2019. So, it’s after 4 years, the actor has made an entry into the coveted club with his Dream Girl 2. With this, he has seen a rise of 100 points in Star Ranking, pushing his points tally to 450 points and surpassing Yash’s 400 points.

Yash has 400 points due to KGF Chapter 2’s tremendous business in the Hindi version at the Indian box office. With 450 points, the Dream Girl 2 actor has been placed in the 13th spot, pushing Yash to the 14th spot. To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’.

The breakdown of Ayushmann Khurrana’s 450 points is as follows- (400 points= 4 x 100 crore films: Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala & Badhaai Do) + (50 points= 1 x Films in Bollywood’s top 10 overseas grossers: Andhadhun).

