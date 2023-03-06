KGF Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel received a lot of love and applause from the audience and became one of the biggest blockbusters. The movie is currently in the news owing to director Venkatesh Maha’s controversial comments on the film’s protagonist, Yash’s Rocky bhai character. The director went on to abuse him during an interview, and now, fans are asking for an apology.

Venkatesh Maha is known for movies like Modern Love Hyderabad & C/o Kancharapalem. During an interview cracked a joke on Prashanth Neel’s magnum opus KGF2. As per reports, he insulted Kannada cinema by passing lewd comments. As soon as the video went viral, the fans were quick to react, and now, they want him to apologize for his harsh words.

In the viral video, director Venkatesh Maha can be seen talking about a film. He didn’t take the name, but if someone listens to the thread, it is clear that he is talking about KGF Chapter 2. The director said he feels absurd when the protagonist’s mother wants him to get all the gold and become rich with the help of people. He abused the character by saying, “Nee*h Ka*ine Ku*te”. The video has now gone viral and his words have backfired on him as fans want him apologize ASAP.

Check out the video below:

“actions speaks louder than words” okkasari me consciouness ni pakkana petti oka manchi commercial entertainer teeyandi,adi pedda hit ayithe appudu matladandi.mundhe enduku e overaction? ilanti chillara statements icchi paruvu pogottukokandi #VenkateshMaha pic.twitter.com/GGXbhAmIUY — K (@tweetsbyhk) March 6, 2023

The way director expressed his views on the internet didn’t go well with the users. Many users threatened him that they will not his next movie to release in Karnataka. One of the users wrote, “Apologise to him and his fans and to entire Kannadigas, otherwise you will face the consequences … bloody attention seeker.”

For the unversed, blockbuster KGF Chapter 2 managed to put the Kannada film industry on the global map and went on to break many records not only in the South but even in the Hindi belt as well.

