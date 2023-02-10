As many as 10 Kannada movies, mostly of newcomers are set to hit the silver screens in Karnataka on Friday. If you are also a fan of Kannada films, then you can watch them this weekend.

Here is the list of Movies that were released today -‘Bengaluru 69’, ‘Hondisi Breyiri’, ‘Rangina Raate’, ‘Roopayi’, ‘Uttamaru’, ‘Ondanondu Kaladalli’, ‘Ambassador’, ‘Long Drive’, ‘December 24’ and ‘Lifu Istene’– are all slated to release.

Kannada Movie ‘Lifu Istene’ starring noted actor Diganth and Samyukta Horanadu in the lead roles and directed by Pavan Kumar is seeing a re-release.

This Kannada Movie, ‘Hondisi Barreyiri’ has Praveen Tej, Bhavana Rao, Samyukta Horanadu, and Ishani Shetty in lead roles. The trailer and songs of the movie have garnered appreciation.

It is to be seen how these Kannada movies will perform at the box office. If you love watching south films and planning to watch them, then you can pick anyone from the list.

