Last year in December, actress Hansika Motwani tied the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Sohael Kathuria. Their big fat wedding was all over the news back then, and now once it is making headlines. Hansika and Sohael’s wedding was documented and is now streaming on one of the leading OTT platforms. But that is not why the newlywed couple is in the news. Recently the actress broke silence on the controversy surrounding her husband’s first marriage.

For the unversed, Hansika’s husband was previously married to a woman named Rinky; the couple had a destination wedding in Goa, and as per sources, she and the South actress were friends as well, and she even attended their wedding. Last year when Hansika and Sohael announced their engagement, she faced a lot of backlash on social media.

Hansika Motwani faced a lot of trolling and was accused of snatching Sohael from Rinky and destroying their marriage. And now, as per a report in Indian Express, the actress has addressed the matter in the pilot series of wedding docu-series streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The series has been titled ‘Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama’. There she said, “Just because I knew the person at that time doesn’t mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity.”

Hansika Motwani’s husband also shared his take on this and said, “The news that I was previously married came out, and it came out in a wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is absolutely untrue and baseless… I was first married in 2014, and that marriage lasted for a very short time. But just because we have been friends and someone saw pictures of her attending my wedding, is why this speculation started.”

The first episode of Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

