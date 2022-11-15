Wedding da season is here & another South diva is all set to take the pheras with the love of her life. Yes, we are talking about Hansika Motwani. The actress, who started her career as a child artiste in many Bollywood films and tv serials like Koi Mil Gaya, and Shakalaka Boom Boom, became a popular South Indian diva after back-to-back successful movies. Now, she is gearing up to enter her new phase. However, reports are rife that she has sold her wedding streaming rights to an OTT platform. Scroll below to find out!

Hansika and her then-boyfriend, now-fiance, Sohael Khaturiya were holidaying in Paris when Sohael proposed to her in the most iconic and romantic way in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hansika Motwani is all set to start her journey till shaadi ka mandap in a few days, and as per a report in Track Tollywood, the South diva has sold the wedding streaming rights to an OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar, for a whopping price.

Well, this reminds us of Thalaivi Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan‘s lavish wedding. The duo’s wedding was a star-studded affair and was witnessed by superstars from Bollywood to Kollywood. However, later, the couple sold streaming rights to Netflix for their massive fanbase to enjoy and be a part of their love saga. It seems Hansika Motwani followed in those footsteps.

Celebrities love the limelight beyond cinema, and before the digitised world came into being, the weddings of the superstars used to get live-streamed on news channels. Now, times have changed, and weddings get streamed on digital platforms.

After Nayanthara’s wedding got massive attention from the audience after being streamed on Netflix, Hansika Motwani also thought of doing the same. The price of selling the rights are yet to be found out.

What do you think of Hansika Motwani’s idea to sell her wedding streaming rights to Disney+ Hotstar? Let us know!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Naga Shourya Faints During Shoot In Hyderabad Due To No-Water Diet?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram