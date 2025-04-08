Hina Khan might have emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 11 in 2018 but her stint on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show was marred by controversies. One such fiasco occurred when she allegedly insulted South actresses. Not only this but her statement went viral like wildfire on the show and earned her the wrath of some prominent South actresses like Hansika Motwani, Kriti Kharbanda and Kajal Aggarwal.

What Did Hina Khan Say?

Talking about the same, Hina Khan could be seen telling her co-contestants on Bigg Boss 11 that she was approached for some South movies but she had ended up rejecting the same. She cited the reason to be the South directors asking her to put on weight. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress could be heard saying, “South mein aise chahiye unhe bulging sab.” (They like to cast women who are on the heavier side).”

Hina Khan Received Some Severe Backlash

No sooner did Hina Khan call South actresses ‘bulgy’ than some female stars from the South film industry were quick to throw some brickbats at her. According to India Today, actress Kriti Kharbanda had revealed how she had immense respect for Hina but the latter should have refrained from talking about South actresses like this on national television. She also added how she felt like slapping the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress.

Kriti said, “I am very angry. That’s not how you talk about an industry. It’s all about the characters you play. Even Rajkummar Rao put on so much weight for his character in Bose. So what? We are all playing characters. I am sorry I am going to say this out loud, if someone asked her to put on weight, they probably needed it for the character. How so you know? What do you mean ‘bulging, bulging’ do thappad khayegi udhar hi (she will get slapped from me).”

Hansika Motwani who has also been part of some acclaimed South films had tweeted back then, “What is this suppose to even mean? How can she even degrade south industry like this ? #shamehinakhan Doesn’t she know a lot of Bollywood actors hv worked & are working in the our south industry ! Shame on you #hinakhan for trying 2demeanus.Asan actress from the south industry, I would like to say I’m very proud be from our south industry and whatever #hinakhan is saying is our pure b******t #pleasegetyourtactsrightgirl.”

On the other hand, when Magadheera actress Kajal Aggarwal was asked to comment on Hina Khan’s comment, she said, “I think times are changing, Unke Picturein dekhni chahiye tab comment karna chahiye. Mujhe nahi lagta yeh sahi baat hai.” Many fans were also quick to troll the Damaged actress brutally.

Hina Khan had lost the Bigg Boss 11 trophy to Shilpa Shinde. However, since then, the actress has come a long way. She is now being an ideal role model to her fans by putting up a brave fight against cancer.

Take A Look At The Video Where Hina Khan Had Commented On South Actresses

