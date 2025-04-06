We all remember Hansika Motwani for her role as Karuna in Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She’s come a long way and works with big stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Mohanlal. But do you know, a South actor once publicly sexualized her, but she kept smiling due to an unfortunate reason? Scroll below for all the details!

Back in 2023, Hansika starred in a sci-fi crime comedy, Partner. Directed by Manoj Damodharan, the Tamil film starred Aadhi Pinisetty as the leading man. The supporting cast featured Yogi Babu, Pallak Lalwani, Pandiarajan, Robo Shankar, John Vijay, Ravi Mariya, Tiger Thangadurai, Munishkanth, Rajendran, Myna Nandhini and Lollu Sabha Manohar.

During the trailer launch of Partner, Robo Shankar praised Hansika Motwani. He called her a “wax doll” and compared her with a “maida dough” that sticks on the wall. Things took a controversial turn when he detailed pleading with the actress to touch her legs, thighs, or toes for a scene.

Robo Shankar allegedly said, “For a scene to touch her legs and thighs, I begged her a lot, I fell on her feet too. I pleaded to just touch her toe at least. But she refused.”

He went on to say that only “heroes ” get such advantages, as he continued, “Only Aadhi can touch me and act. No one else should touch. Only then did I understand that a hero is a hero…”

Hansika Motwani, who was present at the Partner trailer launch, kept smiling, and Robo Shankar praised her. Little did she know she was being publicly sexualized due to the language barrier.

However, the journalist present at the event pointed out how absurd the statements made by Robo Shankar were and slammed him. However, he was not present on the stage, so Partner co-star John Vijay apologized on his behalf.

Take a look at the controversial remarks below:

