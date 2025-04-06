Yes, you read the headline right, but no, they’re not reuniting for a new film. Instead, the team behind RRR is coming together for a special Q&A session at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London, as part of the RRR Live event taking place next month.

This Q&A will serve as a pre-show highlight before the film is screened in its original Telugu language with English subtitles. Royal Albert Hall has announced that the event is open only to audiences aged 15 and above.

Adding to the grandeur, a live orchestra will perform at the event. The film’s celebrated music, composed by the Oscar-winning M.M. Keeravaani, will be brought to life by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra under the baton of conductor Ben Pope.

The event will be graced by director S.S. Rajamouli, lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, and M.M. Keeravaani himself. The Q&A session with these distinguished guests will be hosted by Ashanti Omkar.

The show will be held on Sunday, 11th May 2025, starting at 6:00 p.m. Standard tickets range from £30 to £90 per ticket, while premium experience tickets vary between £1,000 and £2,360, depending on the number of tickets and seating location. Fancy dress and role play are allowed at the event, but replica weapons and face-covering costumes are not permitted.

If you’re interested, you can purchase tickets from their official website!

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Jatayu: Prabhas To Replace Vijay Deverakonda In Dil Raju’s Prestigious Project? Rumors Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News