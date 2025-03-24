The Tamil film industry witnessed many unique content when it comes to the horror genre this year. However, not all could strike a chord at the box office. Two such movies were Kingston and Sabdham from the horror categories which were released this year. Let us look at their recent box office performances.

Sabdham Box Office Collection

On its 24th day, the Aadhi Pinisetty starrer earned 12 lakhs. This was a drop of around 14% since the movie amassed 14 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 7.52 crore.

The film is inching towards 8 crores now. Even though the movie is not raking in marvelous numbers, Sabdham witnessed a decent run because of its content and the performances. It also became the 8th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. However, it is most likely to wrap up below 10 crores now.

Kingston Box Office Collection

On the other hand, music composer-singer-actor GV Prakash Kumar’s Kingston has been witnessing an underwhelming run at the box office. The day-wise collection has been stagnant ever since its 8th day which is a mere 1 lakh. This resulted in the India net collection of the movie coming to 4.71 crore.

The film is inching close to 5 crores but there is no hope left for it. Mounted at a budget of 15 crores, with its current India net collection of 4.71 crore, Kingston has managed to cover only 31% of its budget. It has turned out to be a colossal disaster at the box office.

Well, it is clear that Aadhi Pinisetty’s Sabdham is winning this box office battle against the GV Prakash Kumar starrer Kingston. Sabdham is ahead of the fantasy horror film by 59%. However, both the films remain at lower levels now and will close their theatrical run soon.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

