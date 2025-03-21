The Aadhi Pinisetty starrer Tamil horror film Sabdham started off on a promising note at the box office, but the collections have drastically reduced now. The film is mainly at the lower levels and might wrap up below 10 crores. Let us look at the box office performance of the film on its 21st day.

Sabdham Box Office Collection Day 21

On its 21st day, the Aadhi Pinisetty starrer earned a mere 2 lakh. This was a drop of around 33% since the movie had amassed 3 lakh on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 7.18 crores.

The movie needs 82 lakhs more to cross 8 crores. However, the day-wise collection of Sabdham remains at the lower level now. It is highly unlikely that the film might cross 8 crores, let alone 10 crores. The movie has also been facing a tough competition from the latest Tamil horror release, Murmur which has been going rock solid at the box office.

However, Sabdham had witnessed a major clash with the Jiiva, Arjun Sarja and Raashii Khanna starrer Aghathiyaa. However, it emerged as the winner in this box office battle racing ahead of Aghathiyaa by 56%. The audience were particularly spoilt for choices since both the films hailed from the horror genre.

Sabdham is currently the 8th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 when it comes to the India net collection. It could have surpassed the Dhanush directorial NEEK to become the 7th highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025 but now the same looks extremely challenging. It will mostly be wrapping up its curtains below 10 crores.

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Sabdham has been directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam. Apart from Aadhi Pinisetty, the movie also stars Lakshmi Menon, Simran, Laila and Aarthi Ashwin in the lead roles. The music for the movie has been composed by S Thaman.

