The Aadhi Pinisetty starrer Tamil horror film Sabdham has been putting up a decent performance at the box office. The film is now inching close to 7 crores. Let us look at the box office performance of the film on its 16th day.

Sabdham Box Office Collection Day 16

On its 16th day, the Aadhi Pinisetty starrer 14 lakhs. This was a good growth of around 40% since the movie had amassed 10 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 6.93 crores.

The film is just 7 lakhs away from crossing 7 crores. However, the day-wise collections remain at lower levels which might affect the pace of the movie. Sabdham garnered a fairly positive response from the audience, which reflected at its steady box office collection. However, it needs a more positive word of mouth, which might lead to a boost in the collection. However, by the looks of it, it will be ending its box office run below 10 crores.

Sabdham Vs Aghathiyaa

The audience was spoilt for choices as Sabdham witnessed a clash with the Jiiva, Arjun Sarja and Raashii Khanna starrer Aghathiyaa on February 28, 2025. Both the movies hail from the horror genre. However, the Aadhi Pinisetty starrer has raced far ahead of Aghathiyaa.

For the unversed, Aghathiyaa earned around 3.12 crores on its 16th day. With its current India net collection of 6.93 crores, Sabdham is ahead of the movie by 54%. Hence, clearly the Aadhi Pinisetty starrer has emerged as the box office winner in this clash.

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Sabdham has been helmed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam. Apart from Aadhi Pinisetty, the film also stars Lakshmi Menon, Simran, Laila and Aarthi Ashwin in the lead roles. The music for the film has been composed by S Thaman.

