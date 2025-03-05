This week, Tamil Cinema witnessed the clash of two horror films at the box office: Aghathiyaa and Sabdham. Both films have been earning very low at the box office. In fact, none of them has been able to cross the 5 crore mark in 5 days!

Aghathiyaa Box Office Day 5

Helmed by Pa Vijay and starring Jiiva alongside Arjun Sarja and Raashii Khanna, the historical horror film earned 22 lakh at the box office on the fifth day, March 4, Tuesday. This was a minimal drop from the previous day, which earned 25 lakh.

Sabdham Box Office Day 5

Helmed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, the horror thriller stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Lakshmi Menon. On the fifth day, Tuesday, March 4, it earned 45 lakh at the box office, which was a drop of a minimal 2 lakh from the previous day, which brought 47 lakh!

Aghathiyaa VS Sabdham Box Office Day 5

In 5 days, Jiiva’s film stands at a total collection of 2.76 crore, while Aadhi Pinisetty‘s film earned 4.15 crore at the box office. Pinisetty’s horror thriller stands 50% higher than Jiiva’s horror-comedy!

About Sabdham

Rated 6.8 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the Aadhi Pinisetty film says, “A paranormal investigator is employed by a university to look into a series of mysterious deaths that some are attributing to supernatural causes.”

About Aghathiyaa

Rated 7.1 on IMDb, the official synopsis of Jiiva and Arjun Sarja‘s horror comedy says, “A group of entrepreneurs discover the dark history of a mansion when they attempt to turn a profit by converting it into a haunted house.”

