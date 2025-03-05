Sohum Shah’s latest film, Crazxy is winning accolades by film lovers and garnering great numbers at the box office. In five days, the thriller film stands at a total of 5.72 crore at the box office. With its edge-of-the-seat thrilling story, the film has impressed viewers and is proving the power of good cinema on the big screen while also making its mark at the box office.

As the film continues to rise and earn love from all corners, it has maintained a stronghold at the box office that is likely to sustain in the coming weeks. As the film demonstrates its staying power, strong word-of-mouth should help keep it steady in the coming weeks.

Crazxy Box Office Day 5

On the fifth day, March 4, Tuesday, Crazxy earned 72 lakh at the box office, which is a minimal drop from the previous day, which brought 75 lakh at the box office.

Trending Better Than Tumbbad!

Interestingly, Sohum Shah‘s one-actor film is trending better at the box office than his much-acclaimed Tumbbad! In 5 days, Tumbbad stood at 4.67 crore in 5 days.

Check out the box office collection of Crazxy VS Tumbbad for the first five days.

Day 1: 1.10 crore VS 0.65 crore

Day 2: 1.55 crore VS 1.15 crore

Day 3: 1.60 crore VS 1.45 crore

Day 4: 75 lakh VS 70 lakh

Day 5: 72 lakh VS 72 lakh

Total: 5.72 crore VS 4.67 crore

About Crazxy

Crazxy breaks new ground in the Bollywood thriller genre with its slick visuals, dynamic cinematography, and edge-of-the-seat thrills, promising audiences a crazy ride. Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the film is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer. Crazy was released on February 28, 2025, and is successfully running in theatres.

