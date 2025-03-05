Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has already emerged as a huge blockbuster at the Indian box office and is now chasing the next milestone of 500 crores. But before this happens, the magnum opus has started showing considerable drops. So much so that it dropped below Pushpa 2 (Hindi), Baahubali 2 (Hindi), and Stree 2 on the third Tuesday. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 19!

Performance on day 19

Morning shows started on an average note, with an occupancy of 7%. In the afternoon shows, it went up to 9%. There was negligible growth in evening shows, and occupancy remained similar to that of afternoon shows. There was a limited jump in the night shows as occupancy of around 13% was registered across the country.

Clearly, yesterday’s crucial ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match between India and Australia severely impacted Chhaava. It badly impacted the film during evening and night shows, resulting in a significant drop compared to Monday.

Chhaava scores the fourth-highest third Monday!

Chhaava earned 5.40 crores on day 19, a drop of 30.23% from the third Monday’s 7.74 crores. With this sum, the Vicky Kaushal starrer registered the fourth-highest third Monday in the history of Hindi cinema. It stayed below Pushpa 2’s 11.50 crores (Hindi), Baahubali 2’s 6.95 crores (Hindi), and Stree 2’s 5.65 crores. As we can see, Pushpa 2 is much ahead of Vicky’s film, and the difference between both is 112.96% or 113%.

Top third Tuesdays of Hindi films:

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) – 11.50 crores

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) – 6.95 crores

Stree 2 – 5.65 crores

Chhaava – 5.40 crores

Gears up for the mega milestone!

Overall, Chhaava has amassed a staggering 484.70 crore net at the Indian box office in 19 days. During the fourth weekend, it will comfortably enter the 500 crore club, giving Vicky Kaushal his debut 500 crore grosser. This golden run will continue until Salman Khan’s Sikandar arrives in theatres on Eid (March end).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

