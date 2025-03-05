Captain America: Brave New World is trying its best to move out of the danger zone. It prevented itself from being the least-grossing MCU movie when it beat the global haul of The Marvels. Anthony Mackie’s movie has now surpassed yet another MCU movie, becoming the third least-grossing film from Marvel Studios. It is not an exciting feat, but it does provide a sigh of relief for the Captain America team. Scroll below for more.

The Marvels was released in 2023, and it was a massive disaster at the box office. The movie collected only $206.13 million in its global run. Captain America 4 is on track to surpass the OG film in its franchise, which is also one of the top 10 least-earning MCU movies. The 2025 release opened to mixed reviews and is struggling at the box office.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Captain America: Brave New World collected $18.8 million across 53 markets on its third three-day weekend. The movie has hit the $178.1 million cume internationally. Meanwhile, in the United States, it collected $14.9 million this weekend and another $1.03 million on Monday. The film’s US cume now stands at the $164.57 million mark, taking the worldwide cume to $342.98 million.

It has now surpassed The Incredible Hulk, another MCU movie with the lowest earnings. The Incredible Hulk is the origin story of Bruce Banner, featuring Edward Norton in the lead role alongside Liv Tyler, Tim Roth, William Hurt, Tim Blake Nelson, Ty Burrell, and Christina Cabot. Norton was replaced by Mark Ruffalo in The Avengers and has appeared in that role ever since.

The Incredible Hulk has been beaten by Captain America 4 domestically and globally. The 2008 film collected $134.80 million and $264.77 million worldwide. Anthony Mackie’s film has collected 29.5% more than The Incredible Hulk’s global haul. Here are the 5 least-grossing MCU films of all time.

The Marvels [2023] – $206.13 million The Incredible Hulk [2008] – $264.77 million Captain America: Brave New World [2025] – $342.98 million [currently running in theatres] Captain America: The First Avenger [2011] – $370.56 million Black Widow [2021] – $379.75 million

Captain America: Brave New World is expected to surpass The First Avenger this weekend. It was released in the theatres on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

