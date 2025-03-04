Oscar-winning musical fantasy Wicked is still running at the box office and is set to be released in Japan. The movie will potentially see a boost in box office performance after its Oscar wins, and it might even help the film earn record numbers in Japan. There is a chance it might surpass the worldwide haul of Keanu Reeves’s starrer The Matrix Reloaded. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie was released around Thanksgiving and registered several box office records. It was directed by Jon M Chu, adapting the first act of the 2003 stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman. The film featured Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum. Made on a budget of $150 million, it is the fifth highest-grossing film of last year.

For the uninitiated, The Matrix Reloaded was released in 2003 and is the sequel to The Matrix—the second installment in the Matrix franchise, headlined by Keanu Reeves. The film featured Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Gloria Foster. It collected $281.57 million in its US run and $741.84 million worldwide. Wicked now has the chance to surpass that global collection and become the #133 highest-grossing film of all time.

Ariana Grande’s movie is currently at #135 on the all-time highest-grosser list globally. The musical fantasy has grossed $473.05 million so far in the United States and $255.38 million overseas, so its worldwide cume stands at the $728.44 million mark. The film is set to open in Japan, including in 54 IMAX theatres this Friday, and with two Oscar wins, it might get a boost at the box office there.

Wicked might surpass The Matrix Reloaded’s global haul, and if things turn out in its favor, the film may even surpass the $750 million milestone worldwide. At the 97th Academy Awards, it won the Best Costume Design and Best Production Design awards and was nominated in ten categories.

Wicked is set to be released in Japan on March 7.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

