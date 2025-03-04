Ne Zha 2 is only the first animation in history to cross the $2 billion mark, but it is still earning impressive numbers daily. The film has now become one of the biggest films worldwide in the post-COVID era. It is only behind Avatar 2’s global haul, which seems to be in danger. Scroll below for the deets.

Avatar 2 is the third highest-grossing film of all time, including films from the pre-COVID era. The Chinese feature has become an aspect of cultural pride for the people of its nation. It could create another historical record if the film crosses the $2 billion mark in China, as it is very close to achieving that. During the Chinese New Year holiday, people poured into the cinemas to watch this movie, resulting in an unimaginable box office collection from a single market.

Ne Zha 2 is now a threat to Avatar 2 by James Cameron. The film was released in 2022 and earned $2.32 billion in its global run. Now, according to Luiz Fernando’s report, the film is slowing down at the box office in China. Still, it has recorded the biggest 5th Monday in a single market ever. The animated feature grossed a solid $3.9 million over 184K screenings, losing 32K from Sunday. It has also winessed a decline of -62.2% from last Monday.

The Ne Zha sequel has collected $530K in pre-sales for Tuesday. The film hit the $1.97 billion cume in China alone in just 34 days. Therefore, the movie has crossed the $2 billion mark and keeps earning. It is now the second highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Check out the top 10 films below.

Post-COVID Era Box Office Global Top 10

Avatar 2 – $2.32 billion Ne Zha 2 – $2 billion* Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.92 billion Inside Out 2 – $1.7 billion Top Gun: Maverick – $1.5 billion Barbie – $1.45 billion The Super Mario Bros Movie – $1.36 billion Deadpool & Wolverine – $1.34 billion Moana 2 – $1.06 billion Jurassic World Dominion – $1 billion

Ne Zha 2 has beaten Moana 2 and other Hollywood biggies to earn the second spot, which is a record number of days. The film has collected a strong $17.9 million in the US.

Ne Zha 2 was released on January 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

