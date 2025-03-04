Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King lost over two hundred theatres on Friday and has been walloped by its digital release. The movie is now set to achieve its next milestone at the box office in the United States. It is reportedly the only 2024 release to remain in the domestic box office top 10. The film will soon leave the theatres in the US. Scroll below for the deets.

It was made on a budget of $200 million and has earned a lot more than that worldwide. Mufasa not only had a slow start, but it also underperformed in its opening weekend. However, the film’s box office performance improved and thus maintained a stronghold. The success of this movie proves that the viewers still like the family genre, and no matter how rough a start, they can turn their fate around. Sadly, it will finish as the lowest-grossing film in the franchise, but it will not be a disaster at all.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King collected a solid $1.9 million on its 11th three-day weekend. It had dropped just -24% from last weekend despite losing -220 theatres on Friday due to being available on digital platforms. It is the oldest release to earn a spot in this weekend’s top 10 list at the US box office. The Disney feature has hit the $248 million cume in the United States.

Mufasa is just $2 million away from reaching the $250 million milestone, probably its last milestone. The movie is expected to earn between $250 million and $255 million in the United States.

Mufasa: The Lion King has collected $458.88 million at the international box office, crossing the $700 million milestone globally a few days back. Its worldwide cume stands at $706.96 million. The movie was released in the theatres on December 20, 2024. Mufasa is the 7th highest-grossing film of 2024 and needs around $8 million more to surpass Dune 2’s global haul. It is available on VOD and can be rented on digital platforms. It will soon arrive on its home platform, JioHotstar.

