Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is a critical and commercial success and is now also the biggest hit in Jim Carrey’s career. The film has beaten the actor’s Bruce Almighty, which has held the record since 2003. The movie was initially projected to cross the $500 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jim is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. He established himself as a comedian known for his slapstick performances. Besides iconic comic roles, he has also achieved success in dramatic roles. Some of his notable films include The Mask, The Truman Show, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. He has won multiple accolades in his career, including more than one Golden Globe award. According to The Numbers, his films have accumulated more than $6.2 billion worldwide.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 collected 4215K on its 11th three-day weekend in the United States due to being available online and losing theatres. It is playing in 402 theatres only. The film has hit the $235.6 million cume in the US. Meanwhile, it crossed a significant milestone at the overseas box office after collecting a strong $1.5 million on its 10th weekend. It has reached the $250.4 million cume internationally.

Adding the international and domestic grosses, the film has hit the $486.01 million worldwide cume. Therefore, it has surpassed Bruce Almighty’s $484.59 million global haul to become Jim Carrey’s highest-grossing film of all time.

Besides Jim Carrey, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also became Keanu Reeves‘ third highest-grossing film of all time by surpassing The Matrix’s $467.84 million global haul. According to Fernando’s latest projection, Sonic 3 is expected to end its global run at $490 million. Initially, it was projected to earn between $490 million and $510 million.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released in the theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Overseas Box Office: Crosses $250 Million After Strong Numbers On 10th Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News