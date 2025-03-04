The Chinese juggernaut, Ne Zha 2, is showing a tremendous performance at the box office in the United States. It has beaten Pokemon 3: The Movie and Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training to achieve an interesting feat in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Recently, it beat Ponyo’s US haul, and now this. This movie is changing the dynamics of Chinese cinema worldwide. Not only was it made on a modest budget, but the film’s distribution was focused in its home region, where it earned record numbers and is still doing outstandingly. The film’s spectacular visuals and narrative depth are attracting viewers. Animated movies sometimes have more emotions than live-action films. In addition, the film’s combat scenes are also among the highlights.

Ne Zha 2 is celebrated for its exceptional animation quality, engaging storytelling, and cultural richness, solidifying its status as a landmark achievement in Chinese animation. The film is achieving significant feats at the US box office as well. Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, the Ne Zha sequel has collected an impressive $1.7 million on its third three-day weekend in the United States. It lost 200 theatres, and despite that, the film dropped by -44.2% only. It plays in 600 theatres only, -60 less than when it was released.

The Ne Zha sequel has thus reached the $17.9 million cume in the United States in just 17 days, surpassing two other animated movies. It has beaten Pokemon 3: The Movie’s $17.1 million and Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training‘s $17.6 million US hauls as the region’s 9th highest-grossing non-English animation of all time. Therefore, it is now the 9th highest-grossing non-English animation of all time in North America.

Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, Ne Zha 2 has crossed the $2 billion mark, becoming the first animation in the history of cinema to achieve that global collection. It is still going on and will keep earning more cash. It was released in the US on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

