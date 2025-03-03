The MCU movie Captain America: Brave New World maintains a steady run at the box office. Anthony Mackie is now set to beat the domestic haul of Chris Evans starrer Captain America: The First Avenger. The film has also crossed the $150 million milestone in the United States. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, it is the first film in the franchise, which was released in 2011. It was Evans’ MCU debut, and he has played Steve Rogers since then. The MCU film featured an ensemble cast of Tommy Lee Jones, Hugo Weaving, Hayley Atwell, Sebastian Stan, Dominic Cooper, Toby Jones, Neal McDonough, Derek Luke, and Stanley Tucci.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Captain America: The First Avenger collected $176.65 million in its domestic run. The MCU film collected $193.91 million overseas, taking its worldwide haul to $370.56 million. Based on the latest report by Luiz Fernando, Captain America: Brave New World is set to beat The First Avenger’s collection very soon.

Captain America 4 has reportedly collected an underwhelming yet decent $15 million on its third three-day weekend. It is higher than The First Avenger’s third weekend collection, which was $13 million. The film has hit the $163.7 million cume in the United States and needs around $13 million to surpass the 2011 MCU movie. The report further added that it has no big competition in the following weeks. Therefore, it is eyeing a $195 million to $215 million run in the United States.

At the international box office, the MCU movie reached $178.1 million cume after this weekend, bringing its global gross to $341.79 million. Captain America: Brave New World will also surpass Captain America: The First Avenger next weekend.

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford’s Captain America 4 is now performing better than the 2023 MCU movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It was released on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

