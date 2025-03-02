The Chinese animated feature will keep surprising us with its dailies until its last day at the cinemas. Ne Zha has once again collected mindboggling numbers at the Chinese box office on Saturday. It will be hitting a record milestone as this weekend ends. Scroll below for the deets.

The Ne Zha sequel has been released in overseas countries like the US, Canada, Australia, and Hong Kong. The film continues the story of Ne Zha and Ao Bing, focusing on their survival after the catastrophic events of the first movie. With their bodies on the verge of destruction, their master, Taiyi Zhenren, seeks to rebuild them using the seven-colored lotus. The sequel expands on the original’s mythology with a more extensive cast, increased visual effects, and a more complex storyline.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report stated that the Ne Zha sequel collected a massive $32.4 million on Saturday across 219K screenings. The exhibitors added 19K more from Friday. Ne Zha 2 has scored the biggest 5th Saturday ever in a single market while witnessing a decline of -54.7% only from last Saturday. The film completed 32 days in China and has hit the $1.94 billion mark in China alone. It has scored an estimated $5.2 million in pre-sales for 5th Sunday and is playing over 218K screenings, 1K less from yesterday.

Meanwhile, in the US, the movie has surpassed the local haul of Ponyo with its $16.6 million collection so far. It is set to surpass Pokémon 3: The Movie and Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training as the 9th highest-grossing non-English animations of all time in the United States.

The worldwide cume of Ne Zha 2 stands at $1.97 billion and will only hit the $2 billion milestone during this weekend. The film was released in theatres on January 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

