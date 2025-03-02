Despite all the competition, Paddington in Peru is enjoying all the love it can in the US. It is facing the MCU biggie Captain America: Brave New World, the horror flick The Monkey, and even the Chinese juggernaut Ne Zha 2, which is doing wonders at the US box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the third installment in the Paddington series with exceptional ratings. The critics gave it 93%, and the audience gave it 91%. The collective consensus stated, “It whisks away cinema’s politest bear to a fresh setting under new creative stewardship, delivering a most agreeable adventure for the whole family.”

In Paddington in Peru, when Paddington discovers his beloved aunt has gone missing from the Home for Retired Bears, he and the Brown family head to the jungles of Peru to find her. Determined to solve the mystery, they soon stumble across a legendary treasure as they make their way through the rainforests of the Amazon.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Paddington in Peru is reaping the benefits of positive word-of-mouth despite facing multiple trending movies at the US box office. It has been keeping a stronghold in the US. The film collected a decent $970K on the third Friday, with a decline of -39.1% from last Friday despite losing 185 screens this week. The film has thus hit the $27.8 million cume in the United States.

The report further stated that it is projected to win between $3.5 million and $4.5 million in its third three-day weekend in North America. Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, it has collected $100.6 million overseas and $128.4 million worldwide.

Paddington in Peru and the MCU biggie, Captain America: Brave New World, were released on the same day in the United States on February 14.

