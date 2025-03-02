Mickey 17 was released in South Korea this Friday and has been performing really well. It has seen a considerable rise at the box office from its opening day and showcases a dominating presence in director Bong Joon-ho’s home country. This positive response will benefit it upon its wider release. Keep scrolling for more.

For the unversed, it is a sci-fi black comedy by the Oscar-winning director which follows Robert Pattinson in the titular role. A financially exhausted, Mickey Barnes signs up to be an expendable, disposable clone worker on the human colony Nilfheim. As an expendable, Mickey undertakes several dangerous assignments he is not expected to survive, with a new body being regenerated each time he dies. One of his clones is incorrectly assumed dead and prematurely replaced, finding his way back to the colony.

Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Bong Joon Ho’s film Mickey 17 collected a solid $2.4 million on Saturday, still dominating at #1. Robert Pattinson’s movie saw a hike of +40.2% from Friday’s opening day, controlling 68.8% of the market share. This was the biggest Saturday for Warner Bros post-COVID.

The movie has beaten Wonka’s $1.7 million and Dune 2’s $1.6 million first-saturday collections a year ago. Mickey 17 has collected $4.2 million and 611K admissions in two days. It is eyeing a $6 million to $7 million three-day opening weekend in South Korea.

According to Box Office Pro’s long-range forecast, the movie is predicted to earn between $15-$20 million at the box office in North America. This is much higher than what the director’s previous film, Parasite, collected during its opening weekend in the United States. However, it was released in three theatres only.

Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, and Steven Yeun, was released in South Korea on February 28 and will arrive in the US on March 7.

