Ne Zha 2 is also achieving new milestones at the box office in North America. The movie has beaten Ghibli’s Ponyo and is on track to surpass Pokemon 3: The Movie and Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training’s US hauls in less than 20 days. Keep scrolling for the deets.

This film’s unparalleled success blurs the boundaries between nations and is a cultural phenomenon. The animated movies are known to reach more audiences due to the striking visuals and a wider spectrum. However, it is on a whole new different level altogether, something no one has ever seen. The film is close to reaching the $2 billion milestone worldwide and joining the Avengers 3 & 4 leagues and Avatar 1 & 2.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 lost 200 theatres on Thursday. It is playing in just 660 theatres and has added $380K on the third Friday, hitting a $16.6 million cume in the United States. The film has achieved that number in just 15 days by beating the Ghibli movie Ponyo. It was the 11th highest-grossing non-English animation in the US. It was released in North America in 2009 and was the widest opening for a Studio Ghibli film in the US. The movie opened in 927 theatres.

The Ne Zha sequel is set to surpass Pokemon 3: The Movie and Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training. The Pokemon movie was released in the US in 2001 and earned $17.1 million in its run. On the other hand, Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training came out only last year and collected $17.65 million in its US run. Ne Zha 2 will surpass both of these films in the US as the 9th highest-grossing non-English animation of all time today.

Ne Zha 2 is eyeing a $1 million to $1.5 million third three-day weekend in the United States. It is also performing well worldwide. The movie was released in the United States on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

