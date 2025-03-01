Disney’s live-action Snow White, featuring the outspoken Rachel Zegler, is about to emerge from the incessant production later this month. But the aggravation persists. Co-starring Gal Gadot as Evil Queen, Disney’s movie has incited quite a stir over the years, perpetually ballooning its budget into abject financial ruin.

Such discourses are scarcely pleasant news for studios, and as general consensus and trade analysts would consider it, Snow White might just be a walking box office bomb. The movie initially registered a debut forecast of $60-70 million in North America, though the latest prognostications aren’t as kind.

The spring break release is now tracking up to $58 million, but there still lies a situation where it falls shy of $50 million, subsiding to $48 million — the lower end of its vicinity, with an unimpressive $53 million mean. To elucidate the blizzard Snow White’s feet are riotously caught in, let’s flashback and spotlight box office bombs of cosmic proportions Disney and its subsidiaries have been subject to.

Number one on the roster is Marvel’s imaginably titled The Marvels, starring Brie Larson. With over $237 million in losses, the superhero flick is the biggest flop in history, both adjusted and unadjusted for inflation. Like Snow White, it was also calibrated to open at $60 million in November 2023, whence it merely materialized at $46.1 million. Failing to incentivize holidays, The Marvels settled at an astoundingly low total of $84 million in the US and Canada while scarcely scraping past $200 million globally.

Second on Disney’s lineup of disasters is Pixar’s Lightyear, another film resented by fans for not respecting the legacy of the original franchise — Toy Story. Featuring Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear, the 2022 animated flick was forecasted to take off at $70–105 million but crashed with a $50.6 million lift-off, accumulating $118 million NA and $226 million globally — losing $106 million.

Last but not least, the Johnny Depp-starrer Disney production, The Lone Ranger, also lands in Snow White’s proximity, where prospects of a $60-70 million debut were wrecked by a catastrophic $48.9 million five-day weekend. With a domestic tally of $89 million and $260 million worldwide, the House of Mouse incurred up to $190 million in losses.

Despite paling compared to Disney’s live-action Cinderella ($67 million) and the moderately successful The Little Mermaid ($95 million), Snow White’s opening figures remain precarious and may dwindle progressively per the bandwagon. Whether it aggregates better than Disney’s aforementioned box office disasters or aggravates and sinks even harder remains to transpire.

