Johnny Depp is one of the biggest Hollywood stars of his generation. He became a trending personality owing to his high-profile court trial against his former wife, Amber Heard. He is best known for playing eccentric movie characters, including Captain Jack Sparrow, in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. A fresh rumor is making rounds on social media associated with the Disney franchise’s sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Scroll below for the deets.

Depp played the iconic role across the five movies, and viewers loved his performance. He is a major factor in the films’ massive box office successes. The franchise has collected over $4.5 billion at the worldwide box office. For the unversed, Disney unceremoniously dropped Depp owing to accusations of domestic violence and court cases.

Johnny Depp’s career suffered greatly because of the controversial court case he won against Amber Heard, and Disney reportedly wants to fix things. According to CBR’s report, a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie might happen, as the news has long claimed. Now, The DisInsider claimed that one of its sources has shared that Walt Disney Studios is set to begin production on the alleged Pirates of the Caribbean 6 at a Hollywood sound stage.

The report by The DisInsider also claimed that Johnny Depp is expected to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean 6. However, this seems too far-fetched because there is no mention of when the film might go on the floors or anything about the cast and crew. As of now, this should be treated as nothing but a rumor. CBR’s report further mentioned that Variety reported Disney’s interest in making another movie in this franchise in December of last year. However, it was also noted that Disney hadn’t contacted Depp about returning to the character.

Meanwhile, the franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer once revealed that there are two scripts for a potential Pirates of the Caribbean 6, one of which features Johnny Depp. He said, “Jeff Nathanson is working on a script. We have another one…We have two, and we don’t know who’s gonna win the horse race at this point. But hopefully, in the next month, I’ll have a script, and maybe Disney will want to make it.”

There were reports about a reboot Pirates movie with Margot Robbie in the lead; however, that too was eventually shelved.

