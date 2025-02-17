Tom Hiddleston is a British actor best known for playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Hiddleston has also starred in films like Crimson Peak, Kong: Skull Island, and The Night Manager, a TV series that earned him a Golden Globe. He is also known for his versatility across film, television, and theater. Owing to his MCU character, Tom has gained international recognition and is adored by his fans. Today, we are ranking the last five films of the actor at the worldwide box office.

Besides playing the God of Mischief and being loved by the people, he has shown his range as an actor in films like Crimson Peak, High Rise, and I Saw the Light. Hiddleston’s dynamic career reflects his commitment to exploring complex characters across various genres and mediums, solidifying his status as a distinguished figure in contemporary acting.

For the unversed, Tom Hiddleston got his breakthrough in his career after appearing as Loki in Thor in 2011. He actually auditioned for the role of God of Thunder. According to The Numbers, Hiddleston’s contributions to the MCU have collectively significantly bolstered his standing in Hollywood. As of recent data, he ranks 64th among the top 100 stars in leading roles at the domestic box office, with his films grossing approximately $2.394 billion in the United States and Canada.

Tom Hiddleston reportedly earned $160K for his role in Thor, which rose exponentially. He was also the main antagonist in the first Avengers movie, The Avengers. Infinity War, he reportedly took home around $8 million as his salary. Let’s check out Tom’s last five films at the worldwide box office.

5. I Saw the Light (2015) – $1.76 million

4. High-Rise (2015) – $4.28 million

3. Crimson Peak (2015) – $74.67 million

2. Kong: Skull Island (2017) – $568.65 million

1. Thor: Ragnarok (2017) – $855.30 million

On the professional front, Tom Hiddleston starrer sci-fi drama The Life Of Chuck by Mike Flanagan premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024. It won the People’s Choice Award. The movie features Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mark Hamill, Jacob Tremblay, and Nick Offerman in supporting roles. It is based on Stephen King’s 2020 novella and is scheduled to be released in the US in June 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Ne Zha 2 Box Office: Continues Its Glorious Run, Crossing The $1.6B Mark On Its 3rd Sunday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News