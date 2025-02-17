Ne Zha 2 collects glorious numbers once again this Sunday. The Chinese movie scored $80 million yesterday, and it is happening for the first time in the history of cinema. It has been trending on social media, and people are astonished with its unparalleled box office performance. The animated feature has accomplished another notable feat in the United States during its opening weekend. Scroll below for more.

China is one of the biggest movie markets in the world and is high on population as well. Still, collecting such a magnanimous in a single market is happening for the first time. The first film came out in 2019, and it collected more than $742 million in its run, becoming one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time in China. There is another movie in this universe, Legend of Deification, released in 2020. This is the direct sequel to the 2019 blockbuster and will remain untouchable for a long time.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 collected $84.5 million this Sunday, which registered as the biggest third Sunday ever in a single market. It only dropped 19.5% from last Sunday across 249K screenings. The animated feature hit $1.63 billion in 19 days. It is the second highest-grossing animation of all time, but not for long, as it will soon take up the #1 spot occupied by Inside Out 2’s $1.7 billion global haul.

The report also mentioned that the Ne Zha sequel collected $5.9 million in pre-sales for the third Monday. By tomorrow or Wednesday, it will officially beat The Lion King and Jurassic World’s $1.67 billion and Inside Out 2‘s $1.7 billion global run.

Ne Zha 2 is poised to become the highest-grossing animation of all time globally, the third highest-grossing movie post-COVID, and the eighth highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

The sequel was released in limited theatres in the United States but earned $7.3 million in its opening weekend. It not only surpassed the previous film’s entire US run but also became the highest-grossing Chinese film with a limited release. Ne Zha 2 was released in China on January 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Captain America: Brave New World China Box Office: Scores An Underwhelming Debut Weekend As It Gets Badly Affected By Negative WOM!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News