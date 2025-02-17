Ne Zha 2’s popularity has reached the United States, helping it achieve a remarkable title in its opening weekend only. It is currently one of the biggest phenomena in the world of cinema. To cross the $1 billion mark in a single market is no small feat. The film is a beast in China, and despite a limited release, it has done a commendable job with its debut in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

The Chinese feature has surpassed some of the biggest Hollywood biggies at the worldwide box office. It is on track to surpass Inside Out 2 as the highest-grossing animation ever, and it will be happening in less than a month of the movie’s release. It is an animated fantasy adventure film written and directed by Jiazi. On its 11th day, it became the highest-grossing film in a single market, surpassing the $936 million-plus US haul of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It took the Star Wars movie 165 days to achieve that collection.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2’s undubbed version collected $7.3 million in its three-day opening weekend. In just one weekend, it became the highest-grossing Chinese film under limited release in the United States. The movie beat The Wandering Earth’s entire run, a $6 million US run.

The sequel has collected an average of $11.1K per theatre across 660 theatres in the United States. It has been released in a limited number of theatres. The animated feature collected a solid $3 million on its opening day in the United States, more than LOTR: The War of the Rohirrim’s $2 million release day number.

Ne Zha 2 has also surpassed the US haul of its predecessor in its first weekend. The OG film collected only $3.7 million in its entire US run, while the sequel grossed over 97% more with its debut number.

The sequel once again registered the biggest-ever 3rd Sunday in a single market in China. Ne Zha 2 is all set to achieve the title of highest-grossing animation of all time worldwide. It will also accomplish several other remarkable feats globally.

Ne Zha 2 was released in the United States on February 14.

