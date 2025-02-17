The Disney feature Mufasa: the Lion King is one of the biggest films of 2024. The animated feature is still maintaining a stronghold at the box office and has accumulated an impressive amount of wealth against its huge production budget. It is undoubtedly a commercially successful movie but still quite far away from its predecessor’s extraordinary worldwide collection. Keep scrolling for more.

The animated feature received mixed reviews from critics, but the audience is undoubtedly enjoying it, especially the little kids. The film’s production suffered due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. For the uninitiated, this movie is dedicated to James Earl Jones, the voice actor of 1994’s Mufasa and the remake. His voice could be heard briefly during the opening title. Unfortunately, he passed away in September 2024, ahead of the film’s release in December.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King is nearing the $700 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It scored a solid $5.8 million on its 9th weekend at the international box office. The film declined by -31.7% from last weekend. It has reached a $445.5 million international cume across over 53 markets. The film’s domestic performance this weekend was also quite impressive as it saw a hike of +4.1% from last weekend despite losing 705 theatres.

Mufasa collected a solid $4.2 million on its 9th three-day weekend, hitting the $240.8 million cume in the US. Adding the $1.10 million Monday gross, the film’s domestic cume has reached the $241.86 million mark. Allied to the $445.5 million international cume, the Disney feature has hit the $687.36 million cume worldwide. The reported production budget of Barry Jenkins’ film was a whopping $200 million, and it has raked in 243.15% more collection so far.

Mufasa: The Lion King is set to debut on the digital platforms on February 18, besides running in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Ne Zha 2 Box Office: Set To Beat Inside Out 2’s $1.6B+ Global Haul & Become The Highest-Grossing Animation Of All Time In Less Than A Month

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News