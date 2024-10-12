It’s been a glorious theatrical ride for a coming-of-age animated entertainer, Inside Out 2. It performed beyond expectations and comfortably exceeded the $1.5 billion mark at the worldwide box office. In the latest development, the film has ended its run at the North American box office after being in theatres for a staggering 119 days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Kelsey Mann, the film served as a sequel to 2015’s Inside Out, which was a huge success globally. With the goodwill of its predecessor, the film arrived in theatres on June 14. Upon its release, the biggie opened to highly positive reviews from critics all over, and even the ticket-buying audience gave the content a big thumbs up.

The positivity all around helped Inside Out 2 to enjoy a long theatrical run and break several records in the domestic market and globally. In North America (USA and Canada), the film began its journey with paid previews worth $13 million. On the opening day, it amassed a huge $63.55 million (including previews), and the winning momentum continued for weeks.

Finally, the journey has come to an end. Inside Out 2 wrapped up its theatrical run by earning $2.08K on Thursday (October 10). Including this, the lifetime collection at the North American box office stands at a whopping $652.98 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

With $652.98 million in the kitty, Inside Out 2 is the highest-grossing animated film in North America. Including all films, it’s the 11th highest-grosser in the domestic market, below $653.40 million. Globally, the film has amassed a staggering $1.69 billion, including $1.04 billion from the overseas market.

Meanwhile, the Inside Out sequel was made on a budget of $200 million. Compared with the domestic earnings, the film earned 226.49% more during its domestic run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 2: Crosses The 50 Crore Milestone, To Knock Down Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News