The highly-anticipated Martin was released yesterday, and to be precise, the start was not up to the mark. In our day 1 prediction story, we projected the opening day collection to be in the range of 5-7 crores, and that’s exactly what happened. It’s an underwhelming start and an alarming sign, considering the mammoth budget of this biggie. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Directed by AP Arjun, the Kannada action entertainer was carrying an immense buzz before the release, and it was expected to earn 10 crores or more on its opening day. However, on the eve of the Dussehra holiday, the Dhruva Sarja starrer failed to gather momentum, and the biggest reason behind it was the negative feedback from the neutral audience.

Amid the fan frenzy, Martin initially enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth, but later, the picture got clearer, and the neutral audience gave it a thumbs down. As a result, the film failed to pick up momentum in evening and night shows. In fact, it failed to surpass Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru on the opening day.

It learned that Martin amassed a collection of 6.30 crores net at the Indian box office on day 1. As compared to Sarja’s last release, Pogaru, it earned 27.66% less collection. For those who don’t know, Pogaru had registered a start of 8.71 crores net in 2021.

As word-of-mouth is poor, Martin might fail to capitalise on the Dussehra holiday and the collection might fall below the 5 crore mark, and even tomorrow, a downward trend could be seen. So, the opening weekend is expected to be much below 20 crores net, which is not at all good.

Meanwhile, the film is currently running Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. It also stars Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, and Nikitin Dheer in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Yek Number Box Office Collection Day 1: Off To A Dismal Start, Stays Below 25 Lakh

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News