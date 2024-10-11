Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan led Vettaiyan is enjoying a solid run in theatres. The action drama scored the sixth-biggest opening in India while also making a promising debut in the overseas circuits. Scroll below to know the worldwide box office collection on day 1.

Vettaiyan was released in theatres worldwide on October 10, 2024. The big release has been coincided with Dussehra, which is expected to improve footfalls in the domestic market. As for the international circuit, the buzz was pretty impressive, especially in leading markets such as North America, the UK, and Malaysia.

Domestic Box Office Collection

In India, Vettaiyan made a box office collection of 32 crores net. The numbers could have grown close to the 40 crore mark with higher spot bookings but unfortunately, that did not happen. When converted into gross earnings, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer has earned around 37.76 crores gross.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

In the overseas circuits, Vettaiyan made an impressive start as it grossed 30 crores. When combined with the Indian earnings, the worldwide box office collection comes to 67.76 crores gross. The action drama has missed the 70 crore by an inch, but the total remains favorable, irrespective.

Surpasses Indian 2

TJ Gnanavel’s directorial has surpassed the global collections of Indian 2 on the opening day. Kamal Haasan starrer had accumulated 56 crores gross on day 1. Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth’s film has now surpassed that mark with almost 21% higher earnings.

More about Vettaiyan

Made on a budget of over 200 crores, the Tamil film is produced by Lyca Productions. The supporting cast features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami, and Ramesh Thilak.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

