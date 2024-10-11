Before the Singham Again storm hits the theatres on Diwali 2024, Rohit Shetty has dropped another bomb. Singham (2011) is now re-releasing in theatres. It was a blockbuster in its original run and can now potentially beat Raid and two other Ajay Devgn biggies at the Indian box office. Scroll below for all the updates!

Singham re-release

Rohit Shetty has announced the re-release of the first film in the Singham franchise in Indian theatres. He shared on social media, “BEFORE HE COMES WITH HIS FULL FORCE ON DIWALI! Experience how it all began again. Experience the mass again. Experience the euphoria again. Experience SINGHAM once more before SINGHAM AGAIN! Re-Releasing in cinemas on 18th October.”

Singham Box Office

Made on a budget of 40 crores, Singham raked in 100 crores in its lifetime in 2011. It made returns of 60 crores, which when converted into profit percentage comes to around 150%. Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer was a superhit affair at the Indian box office.

Singham Re-Release Box Office Expectations

Fans are excited to go down memory lane and revisit the original film before the arrival of Singham Again on November 1, 2024. During its re-release at the box office, Rohit Shetty’s film has the potential to recreate history for its lead actor, Ajay Devgn.

It needs only 3 crores in its re-release to beat as many as three Ajay Devgn biggies. Take a look at them below:

Shivaay (2016): 100.35 crores Raid (2018) – 101.54 crores Bol Bachchan (2012): 102 crores

The feat looks easily achievable for Ajay Devgn and the team. It will be exciting to see how many more milestones Singham achieves in its re-release in 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Vettaiyan Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Drops By 21% In Tamil Nadu Despite A Holiday, Rajinikanth Starrer To Bounce Back Through On-Spot Sales?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News