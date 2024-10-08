Rohit Shetty finally unveiled the Singham Again trailer on Monday, which opened to mostly positive reviews. The star cast, action sequences, and one-liners were praised, but many criticized it for revealing “too much.” One cannot deny that the promo of Ajay Devgn starrer has grabbed many eyeballs. It has made its place among the top 10 Indian trailers within 24 hours on YouTube. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

Singham Again has a lot to rejoice about. Rohit Shetty is introducing his first lady, Singham, played by Deepika Padukone. The Avengers of the cop universe will witness ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh, ‘Sooryavanshi’ Akshay Kumar, and others come together to beat the ruthless villain, portrayed by Arjun Kapoor. The film also welcomes Tiger Shroff to the franchise.

Singham Again Trailer Views

You could love it or hate it, but you certainly cannot ignore a trailer by Rohit Shetty. Internet is breaking with social media users sharing their opinions about the upcoming Diwali release. Owing to the massive buzz, the Singham Again trailer has garnered 51.95 million views in the last 24 hours on YouTube.

Debuts among the top 10 most viewed Indian trailers

The trailer, featuring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, has joined the likes of Salaar, Jawan, and Animal, among others, to land among the top 10 most viewed Indian trailers in all languages. It ranks at the #9 spot, leaving behind RRR (51.1 million) and pushing Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar(50.9 million) out of the top 10.

Salaar continues to conquer the top throne with an unbeatable 113. 2 million views. Compared to Singham Again, that’s about 118% higher views.

Take a look at the top 10 most viewed Indian trailers (all languages) on YouTube within the first 24 hours below:

Salaar: 113.2 million KGF Chapter 2: 106.5 million Adipurush: 74 million Salaar (Trailer 2): 72.2 million Animal: 71.4 million Dunki: 58.5 million RadheShyam: 57.5 million Jawan Prevue: 55 million Singham Again: 51.95 million RRR: 51.1 million

