After waiting for so many days, the wait is over as the makers of Singham Again finally dropped the highly-anticipated trailer. Yesterday, it went viral that the trailer is going to be the longest ever in the history of Indian cinema, with its length spanning up to 5 minutes. Yes, it’s for real, but thankfully, there wasn’t a single dull moment. In fact, the trailer has done the job of pushing the buzz to the next level, which will definitely help in registering a thunderous day 1 at the Indian box office.

After a passable affair like Cirkus, Rohit Shetty is back with one of the most loved franchises of Bollywood, Singham, and his Cop Universe. This is something Shetty never goes wrong with, as he’s well aware of the pulse of the Indian masses. Bringing back a cult character like Singham is never easy, as there’s a huge responsibility of justifying his larger-than-life persona along with entertaining content. And it seems the hit machine has pulled it off with ease.

Singham Again trailer brings back Bajirao Singham after a long time along with other stars of Cop Universe – Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. There are also new faces like Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, who reprises her Singham Returns character. Going by early reactions, the trailer has hit the right chords, and it looks like a perfect Diwali gift for families from Rohit Shetty and the team.

There’s everything in the trailer – blockbuster cast, powerful dialogues, and enough elevation moments. So, from the box office perspective, the promo has hit it out of the park, escalating the buzz for Singham Again. Apart from this powerful trailer, it is now also learned that Salman Khan, as Chulbul Pandey, will be sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn’s Singham in a special cameo appearance. So, RIP, box office!

When it comes to guessing the opening-day performance, Singham Again will go ahead with the hype due to its trailer. As a solo release, it had the potential to score the biggest opening day for Bollywood, but even in a clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the film is in a position of scoring a staggering 55-58 crores net at the Indian box office on day 1.

The capacity for Bollywood films at the box office is of scoring around 90 crores in a single day. Now, with biggies like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gearing up for the release during Diwali, ticket rates will be definitely high. So, there comes a significant gain in the collection. However, with the division of screens coming into play, along with the Laxmi Puja effect, the business is bound to be affected. Still, one can’t deny the chance of scoring 60 crores net on day 1 at the Indian box office.

Singham Again releases on November 1.

