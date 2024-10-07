Transformers One is struggling to even reach its first major milestone at the worldwide box office despite being in the theatres for two weeks. Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry’s animated feature about Optimus Prime and Megatron is underperforming at the cinemas. It is also facing a lot of competition, and The Wild Robot, another animated feature, is taking up all the limelight. It has arrived in the theatre later than this Josh Cooley-helmed, yet it has surpassed the first big mark. Scroll below for the deets.

Although the film has received positive remarks and ratings from critics and the audience, it is still not doing so well financially. The animated feature was made on a budget of $75 million, only $3 million less than The Wild Robot’s. It was made by Dreamworks Animations, the studio that created Kung Fu Panda 4 this year. It ruled at the top spot on the domestic box office list.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Transformers One collected only $7.9 million on its third weekend, a 52.4% drop from last weekend at the international regions. The Josh Cooley-helmed film collected $5.3 million at the box office in North America, taking the domestic cume to $47.22 million. Meanwhile, the international cume stands at $47.2 million.

Adding the domestic and overseas cume, Transformers One only collected $97 million. It was made on a budget of $75 million and has earned 29.3% more than the making cost. It is expected to collect $140 million only in its global run. It is probably suffering more because of The Wild Robot as that animated feature has touched the audience more and has strong and positive word of mouth.

Transformers One was released in the theatres on September 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Tom Hanks’ Last 5 Films At The Box Office: From Asteroid City To The Post, The Veteran Star Is Enjoying A Collection Of $700M+

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News