Joker 2 might have pushed The Wild Robot to the second position in the domestic box office chart, but it is still performing well at the cinemas. It has now reached its first major milestone at the global box office, and hopefully, it will attain many more milestones in the future. The movie by Chris Sanders has recovered its production budget and more. Keep scrolling to know more.

It is running in the theatres along with another animated feature, Transformers One. While that movie is struggling to bring in decent numbers despite being appreciated by the critics and audience, this movie is moving ahead gloriously. Live-action movies are also running in the theatres, including Beetlejuice, Joker 2, Speak No Evil, and others. This movie was made on an estimated budget of $78 million, a few million more than the Josh Cooley-directed animated feature.

According to Variety’s report, The Wild Robot secured second place this weekend. It collected $18.7 million on its third weekend at the box office in North America. The movie stands at $63.9 million in the United States. It is performing well among the big releases.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed the overseas collections of The Wild Robot. The report stated that Chris Sanders‘ movie collected $13 million on its third weekend, a rise of 31.1% from last weekend, taking the overseas cume to $36.5 million. The movie played over 36 markets only. The movie has yet to be released in forty-nine markets.

Allied with the domestic cume, The Wild Robot’s global collection has reached the $100 million mark. The movie’s worldwide box office stands at $100.5 million. As mentioned earlier, the animated feature was made on a budget of $78 million, and with this latest collection, it has earned 28.84% more of its production cost.

It follows the story of an intelligent robot named Roz, who gets stranded on an uninhabited island after a shipwreck. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island’s animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose.

The Wild Robot was released in the US on September 27 and is running successfully in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

