The Wild Robot is unhinged about the arrival of Joker 2 in the theatres. The animated feature has reached its first major milestone. It might not be as big as Inside Out 2 or Despicable Me 4, but it is equally winning hearts in the theatres. The Dreamworks animation is a hit among the critics as well. Keep scrolling for the latest box office deets.

The animated feature by Chris Sanders competes with multiple big releases, including another animated feature, Transformers One. However, Transformers One is not having a good time among the audience, and it has even failed to reach the $50 million mark despite being released before Sanders’ movie. This year, Dreamworks Animations released Kung Fu Panda 4, which was also a box-office success and one of the highest-grossing movies of 2024.

In his latest report, trade analyst Luiz Fernando shared that The Wild Robot has surpassed its first major milestone in North America. The animated feature by Chris Sanders collected a strong $4.9 million on its second Friday. With that, the film registered the third-biggest second Friday for animations in September. It experienced a dip of 55.7% only from last Friday when it was released in theatres in the United States.

Although The Wild Robot lost PLF screens due to the arrival of Joker 2, the movie did not suffer a great loss. It has crossed the $50 million mark in eight days, and the domestic cume stands at $50.2 million. According to the trade analyst’s report, the animated feature is eyeing $18 million-$21 million on its second 3-day weekend in the US, a drop of 49%-41%.

The Wild Robot has collected $18.34 million internationally, and adding that to its domestic gross, the movie’s global cume is $68.54 million. It was released in theatres on September 27.

