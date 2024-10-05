Tom Hanks and Robin Wright’s pairing reminds fans of their legendary movie Forrest Gump. It is one of the most appreciated movies in Hollywood and a great success. The duo is once again set to create magic on screen with their upcoming drama movie Here. The movie will be released next month, and the industry is already betting on its opening weekend numbers at the box office in North America. Scroll below for more.

It was directed by Robert Zemeckis, who is the director of Tom and Robin’s 1994 classic Forrest Gump. He won an Oscar for the movie in the Best Director category. Besides that, Zemeckis is also known for films like Cast Away, The Polar Express, Pinocchio, and the Back to the Future franchise. He has collaborated with Hanks on multiple projects. Their movie Cast Away is also one of the most notable works of both their careers. The upcoming movie’s official trailer was released a few months ago and immediately piqued people’s interest.

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright starrer Here will be released in November, and there are a few other movies around that time. One of the biggest releases in Gladiator II. According to Box Office Pro’s report, Robert Zemeckis-helmed movie is predicted to earn between $10 million and $15 million on its debut weekend at the box office in North America. The report stated it would roughly align with the director’s WWII spy drama Allied. It was released in 2016, and it collected $12.70 million.

Here, we will face several releases, including Wicked Part 1, Red One, Gladiator II, and Moana 2. Gladiator II by Ridley Scott is the biggest competition for this Tom Hanks and Robin Wright starrer. Other films that were released in the month of November post-2020 include Napoleon [$20.6 million], King Richard [$5.4 million], and House of Gucci [$14.4 million].

More about Here-

The movie is based on Richard McGuire’s 2014 graphic novel of the same name. The film’s premise is a story about the events of a single spot of land and its inhabitants from the past to well into the future.

This movie is a reunion of the Forrest Gump crew; in addition to the lead pair and the director, composer Alan Silvestri, screenwriter Eric Roth, and cinematographer Don Burgess have also returned for the upcoming movie. Here, led by Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, will be released on November 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Joker 2: Creates History With Its Shockingly Low CinemaScore, Poor Than The Flash – Worst Ever For Comic Book Movies!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News