The opening day numbers for Joker: Folie a Deux, aka Joker 2, have arrived, and based on them, it seems the movie will underperform. This Todd Phillips-helmed comic book movie is already shrouded in negative reviews, which will impact the film’s debut weekend collections. Scroll below for the deets.

Previously, we reported that the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster would open lower than last year’s big disasters, The Marvels and The Flash. In addition, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s movie scored the lowest CinemaScore in the history of comic book movies. The film has received a harsh D rating. The musical reportedly had a budget of $190 million, and the way it’s progressing, it might end up being one of the biggest disasters of this year.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed the opening day collection, including the previews, in his latest report. As per that, Joker 2, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, grossed $7 million from the previews. Joker: Folie a Deux earned a disappointing $20 million on its release day, almost half of what its predecessor earned in 2019.

The 2019 drama collected $39.4 million on its opening day, and Joker 2 has grossed 49.23% less than its predecessor. It is almost 50% less. Todd Phillips’ movie has performed worse than The Flash and The Marvels. Both the films came out last year and were big box office duds. The Marvels collected $21.6 million, and The Flash earned $24.3 million on their opening days, which are better than what Lady Gaga’s film has collected. It is not unlikely that the movie will earn below $40 million.

The sequel, Joker 2, was released in North America on October 4. It is expected to earn between $38 million and $43 million on its debut weekend in the United States.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

