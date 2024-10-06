As we get closer to Diwali, the buzz around Singham Again is getting stronger and stronger. Tomorrow, the makers are unveiling the film’s highly anticipated trailer, and the audience is super excited. Amid this, mind-blowing news has taken the internet by storm, and that’s about Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey. Yes, you guessed it right! Our beloved Chulbul is collaborating with Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham on the big screen.

For the last few weeks, we have been hearing rumors about Salman’s Dabangg character joining Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. Ever since Shetty set up the Cop Universe, Bollywood lovers have been hoping to see Salman in it. And now, after waiting for so long, the dream is going to come true, as Bhaijaan has reportedly agreed to do a cameo in the threequel of Singham.

As per Pinkvilla’s exclusive report, Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey character from Dabangg is going to be a part of Singham Again and the cameo is yet to be shot. A source close to the development said, “It’s one of the biggest crossovers of all time, as after years of wait, Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey will finally meet Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham in the third Singham film. It’s not an extended appearance like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff, but Shetty is sure to tease the audience with a glimpse of Bajirao Singham and Chulbul Pandey in the same frame. It’s only Rohit Shetty who could pull off this mega-crossover that Indian Cinema lovers have been asking for the longest time.”

It is further learned that Salman Khan would be shooting his blockbuster cameo in a single day, and the Singham Again team had already started the preparations. While the cameo will be for a very short time, Salman’s Chulbul Pandey will be definitely a part of Cop Universe in a full-fledged role in the future.

The source added, “Rohit met Salman Khan recently and spoke to him about the grand plans in place to welcome him. Salman heard it out and said, ‘It’s you and Ajay. You are brothers. That’s enough for a reason for me to do the cameo,’. The unit is all charged up with this newest addition to Singham Again. The meeting took place 3 days back on the sets of Salman’s Eid 2025 release, Sikandar.”

This news will surely take Singham Again‘s buzz to a whole new level, and on Diwali, we’ll witness theatres turning into wild stadiums.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Khel Khel Mein OTT Release Date: Will Akshay Kumar’s Film Beat Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s Staggering Viewership? Here’s When & Where To Watch It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News