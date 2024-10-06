Katrina Kaif recently made head turns for her traditional attire at a Navratri event. The diva headed to Kerala in an embellished saree and looked drop-dead gorgeous. However, it was not only her look that grabbed fans’ attention. Katrina was seen wearing a black patch on her arm, which has sparked concern among fans about her health. The patch is mostly associated with diabetes and is worn by patients to monitor blood sugar levels continuously.

Katrina Kaif Wears Black Patch on Arm, Sparking Health Concerns

On October 4th, Katrina was seen at the airport as she flew to Trissur in Kerela to attend a Navratri event. The Tiger 3 actress dazzled in an orange sequined saree with a matching blouse designed by Tarun Tahiliani. However, as soon as she lifted her hand to greet the fans and paparazzi, people noticed a black patch pasted on the back of her arm.

The patch became a topic of discussion on social media as fans started to wonder if Katina was facing any health issues. A fan commented, “So elegant! What’s the black patch at the back of her elbow?” Another wrote, “What is that black thing on her hand?” One also asked, “is she diabetic?”

The black patch appeared to be a blood sugar monitor patch, which is usually advised to be worn by people with type-1 diabetes mellitus and advanced type-2 diabetes mellitus. The patch constantly tracks blood sugar levels and the readings are transferred to a wearable device or a smartphone app.

Since there is no public record of Katrina Kaif being diagnosed with diabetes, some experts have pointed out that the patch worn by her could be a fitness tracker like Ultrahuman. This device monitors heart rate and sleep patterns along with blood sugar, aiding in an individual’s overall well-being. The patch could be a fitness tracker, considering Katrina’s dedication to a healthy lifestyle.

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The actress earned praise for her performance, and the film received positive reviews from critics; however, it failed to make a mark at the box office.

