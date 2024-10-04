YRF’s spy universe is just going to get bigger and better with its first female-centric film, Alpha. The highly anticipated project, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, has now locked in its release date.

The makers announced on Friday that Alpha will be released in theaters on December 25th, 2025. So get ready for a thrilling Christmas in 2025 as Alia and Sharvari will set the screens on fire with some action-packed sequences.

Alpha to Release on Christmas 2025

YRF confirmed the release date of Alpha with a social media post on Friday. Sharing the film’s poster, the studio wrote, “On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday… 25th Dec, 2025.” Alia and Sharvari also shared the post on their respective Instagram handles.

Interestingly, Alia’s other ambitious project, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, was supposed to be released on Christmas 2025. However, the film has now been postponed to March 20th, 2026.

Coming back to Alpha, the film is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. It will mark Alia and Sharvari’s entry into YRF’s spy universe, which already features superstars like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif. Alpha tells the story of two female secret agents who will likely embark on a mission for the nation.

Meanwhile, Alia will soon be seen in another action-thriller as she stars as a doting sister to Vedang Raina in Vasan Bala’s Jigra. The movie is slated to arrive in cinemas on October 11th, 2024. Alia’s previous release was the Hollywood flick Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot, which premiered on Netflix in August 2023. On the other hand, Sharvari has shot to wide stardom this year with the success of Munjya and Maharaj. However, her previous venture, Vedaa, failed to make a mark at the box office.

