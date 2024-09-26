The wait is finally over, as the makers of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie Jigra have finally released the trailer. The wait was worth it, as we saw Alia in a Sherni mode, also nailing the action sequences like a total boss lady. Vasan Bala directed the movie, produced by the actress’ production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with Karan Johar. Check out our Jigra trailer review.

The plot revolves around Satya (Alia Bhatt), a protective sister ready to go to any length to release her younger brother Ankur (Vedang Raina) from prison. After getting embroiled in a drug case, Vedang’s character is sentenced to the death penalty by electrocution. This makes Alia’s Satya conquer all odds to rescue her brother. She is also ready to risk her life as she attempts a prison break stint to rescue her brother.

While the background score is adrenaline-pumping, and the action sequences and cinematography look slick, Alia Bhatt breathes life into this one. She exudes fire, determination, and intensity in her performance in the Jigra trailer. Before she can be seen in the YRF spy universe film Alpha, we see a glimpse of the actress performing high-octane action and combat sequences. She particularly shines in the emotional scenes wherein she has to leave no stone unturned to save her brother.

Watch out for the scene wherein Alia’s character aggressively eats everything on the menu on a flight. Or when she says with a stone-cold expression that she never claimed to be an ‘ethical person’ but only Ankur’s sister. Apart from Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina also shines in all scenes. He looks extremely convincing in the scenes wherein he has to go through the atrocities in the prison. However, his character has an undying faith in his elder sister.

Apart from the performances, the prison break sequences in the Jigra trailer give you all the thrill and anticipation. The background score of the main title track is catchy and stays with you. This has definitely increased our excitement for the movie, which will be released on October 11, 2024. Jigra also stars Manoj Pahwa in a pivotal role.

