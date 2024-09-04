Dadi So Ja Varna Hastar Aa Jayega! Who can forget the spine-chilling experience that Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad gave us when it was released in 2018? Along with many iconic films, Tumbbad is also gearing up to re-release in the theatres this month. Sohum Shah took to his social media handle to share the trailer of the same, and it continues to be just as haunting as it was 6 years ago. The movie will be released on September 13, 2024.

The trailer shows a voiceover by Sohum Shah’s character Vinayak, who says that the past always comes back in the present. He adds that stories of good, evil, and greed have been told repeatedly for centuries, and now it is also time for Tumbbad’s story to be told again. We are then shown various glimpses of the movie, which looks nothing less than a cinematic masterpiece. From Vinayak’s greed to the terrifying aftermath of Hastar’s curse, we are made to relive it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah Films (@sohumshahfilms)

One of the highlights of Tumbbad was its cinematography, larger-than-life visuals, and rustic appeal which still manages to leave us awestruck. The performances of Sohum Shah and Mohammad Samad, especially, are still intense and evoke the right amount of emotion and thrill. Tumbbad not only stood out for its visuals but also for the intricate integration of Indian mythology in the plot. Not to forget the core message of how a human being’s greed for wealth and power can ultimately lead to their doom.

Needless to say, fans were also excited to see Tumbbad being released again in the theatres. One of the fans also hailed it as “Peak Cinema.” The Sohum Shah film was directed by Rahi Anil Barve. It also starred Mohammad Samad, Anita Date Kelkar, Deepak Damle, Jyoti Malse, and Ronjini Chakraborty in the lead roles. The film was produced by Sohum Shah himself.

Must Read: Tumbbad Turns 5: Sohum Shah Reveals His Character Was Destined A Very Different Fate In The Film’s Alternate Ending, Says “I’m Grateful That It…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News